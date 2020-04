It should now be considerably easier to give Google Fi a whirl if you’re an iPhone user. As spotted at 9to5Google, you can now activate Google Fi on recent iPhones (XR, XS and newer) using an eSIM. So long as you’re a new customer, you only need the Fi app and a nearby computer (display a QR code) to get started.

We’ve asked Google if the option will be available for existing customers.