Google Fi cuts plan pricing, adds more high-speed data

Google Fi is making its unlimited data plans more affordable. In an email the MVNO sent to Engadget, it shared it was reducing the monthly cost of its Simply Unlimited and Unlimited Plus plans by up to $10 and $5 respectively, with the former starting at $50 per month for one line and the latter at $65 every 30 days.

Moreover, both plans now come with additional high-speed data. With a Simply Unlimited package, you can use up to 35GB of data, up from 22GB previously, before Google will begin throttling your connection. As an Unlimited Plus customer, meanwhile, the high-speed cap is now at 50GB. Simply Unlimited subscribers can also look forward to having up to 5GB per month for hotspot tethering. That’s a feature that was previously limited to the more expensive Plus plan.

Lastly, all Fi customers, including those on the MVNO’s Flexible plan, can look forward to complimentary calling within Canada and Mexico. Previously, it was only possible to make calls to Canada and Mexico – while still in the US – for free.