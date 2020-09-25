Google Fiber customers can now use their own routers

If you’re a Google Fiber customer, you were given a router to use with your service when you signed on. That might have kept folks who had a router they prefer from signing up for the service, or left some clients with redundant devices left sitting at home. Google is changing that, announcing that you’ll be able to use whatever router you want with its internet service.

This applies to new customers signing up for the 1 Gig plan, while existing users can change their settings to “Use your own router” in their account settings. According to the company, the router included with service was “chosen to deliver the best performance for your home network with your Google Fiber connection.” But people might prefer other higher spec options as new WiFi technologies begin to roll out. Google itself has been testing its 2Gbps service in two cities as it’s expected to roll out the faster system in 2021. The freedom to use your own router or the one Google provides could make the company’s Fiber service more appealing to advanced users who want to be more hands-on in setting up their home networks.