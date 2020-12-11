Latest in Entertainment

Google Fiber adds Sling TV as its latest streaming option

The service joins YouTube TV, fuboTV and Philo as one of four internet TV options the ISP offers.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Back in February, Google stopped offering new customers the option to add conventional TV service to their internet package. It made up for the change in policy by letting people subscribe to YouTube TV and fuboTV. In August, it bolstered that lineup with Philo, and now it’s also adding Sling TV as one of its preferred streaming partners. 

Sling TV subscriptions start at $30 per month. Depending on the package you pick, you can get a mix of channels that includes the likes of CNN, AMC and TNT. It’s a good option if you want some sports channels, but can’t justify a subscription to fuboTV.    

Google cited a study that shows that more than a quarter of US households have cut the cord as one of the reasons for the partnership with Sling TV and other internet TV platforms. “Frankly, it’s been clear for a while now that the best TV is already online,” the company said. 

