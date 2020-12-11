Google Fiber adds Sling TV as its latest streaming option

Back in February, Google stopped offering new customers the option to add conventional TV service to their internet package. It made up for the change in policy by letting people subscribe to YouTube TV and fuboTV. In August, it bolstered that lineup with Philo, and now it’s also adding Sling TV as one of its preferred streaming partners.

Sling TV subscriptions start at $30 per month. Depending on the package you pick, you can get a mix of channels that includes the likes of CNN, AMC and TNT. It’s a good option if you want some sports channels, but can’t justify a subscription to fuboTV.