Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Philo

Google Fiber adds Philo streaming as an option next to YouTube and fubo

The $20 per month service comes with 61 entertainment and lifestyle channels.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
Comments
71 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Philo
Philo

Sponsored Links

After years of offering TV service along with its high-speed internet package, Google Fiber announced in February that it will only offer new customers options to sign up for streaming services. At the time, it supported YouTube TV and fuboTV, and now it’s adding Philo’s 61-channel $20 package as an option. The Philo lineup mostly focuses on entertainment, educational and lifestyle channels like AMC, Discovery, MTV, Nickelodeon and Vice.

Google also noted it’s seen a 35 percent increase in traffic over the last few months as more people work and study from home. Over the last year Google has done more than just go all-in on internet TV for Fiber, as it announced the first expansion in several years and dropped the slower 100Mbps package. Now today’s blog post is talking about the “future” of Google Fiber, so it doesn’t appear to be done making big changes.

In this article: Google, Google Fiber, philo, streaming, internet tv, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
71 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

LG made an air purifier for your face

LG made an air purifier for your face

View
Sony might send you an invite to pre-order the PS5

Sony might send you an invite to pre-order the PS5

View
Valve shares a trailer for the first ‘Left 4 Dead 2’ update in years

Valve shares a trailer for the first ‘Left 4 Dead 2’ update in years

View
It takes an estimated seven nuclear plants to power our bitcoin mining

It takes an estimated seven nuclear plants to power our bitcoin mining

View
Google promises better search results for recipes, jobs and shopping

Google promises better search results for recipes, jobs and shopping

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr