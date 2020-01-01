Latest in Gear

Image credit: Mike Blake / Reuters

Google Fiber's first expansion in four years is in West Des Moines

The city is building an open conduit network, with Google as its first tenant.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
The roof of a Google fiber instillation truck is pictured Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S., September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Mike Blake / Reuters

About ten years after starting its high speed internet quest, Google Fiber is expanding again. Availability in the city of West Des Moines, IA adds its first new market in four years. It will be a tenant, leasing space in an open conduit network that the city is building, with plans to offer service throughout the entire network. A blog post by director of corporate development David Finn noted some “mistakes” made in the project’s history, but reaffirmed a commitment to increasing broadband access.

Since Google Fiber first launched, gigabit internet speeds (at least down) have become available in more places from more providers, but there’s still many underserved areas of the country, or places that could use some competition. Initial hopes that Google would be the one to push giants like Comcast and Verizon (the owner of Engadget’s parent company) may have been too ambitious, but they’re apparently not done yet.

Residents can sign up for updates on availability via the Google Fiber website here.

