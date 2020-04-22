Google says government-backed groups are using COVID-19 to spread scams

Dozens of government-backed groups are using COVID-19 themes as lures for phishing and malware scams, Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG) warned today. One campaign sent fake messages from fast food chains to US government employees. That phishing attempt offered free meals and coupons in response to COVID-19 and sent links to bogus online ordering and delivery options in an attempt to get Google account credentials.
TAG says it’s not aware of any accounts being compromised by that campaign. The vast majority of the messages were sent to spam or blocked by domains using Safe Browsing.