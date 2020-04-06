Latest in Gear

Google Fit redesign focuses on your step count

Google aims to please the step-obsessed without ignoring sound fitness.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Google Fit redesign focusing on step count
Google

Google Fit has received another redesign, and this time the focus is on a favorite aspect of fitness tracking: step counts. The Android, iOS and Wear OS versions of Fit have shunted the Move Minutes goal to the side in place of the step count and Heart Points. In theory, this caters to the step-obsessed while ensuring that you’re still getting in the more intense exercise needed for a truly active lifestyle.

The redesign also brings bolder, easier-to-glimpse visuals and progress cards that surface when you’re close to reaching a goal. On Wear OS, new Tiles can start workouts and provide at-a-glance updates on your progress for daily and weekly goals.

The reworked Fit is available now for iOS users, and should roll out in the days ahead to both Android and Wear OS users. This won’t appeal much if you’re primarily interested in strength training instead of marathons, but it may give you something extra to shoot for during your daily exercise.

Google Fit step count redesign
Google
