Google Fit redesign focuses on your step count

Google Fit has received another redesign, and this time the focus is on a favorite aspect of fitness tracking: step counts. The Android, iOS and Wear OS versions of Fit have shunted the Move Minutes goal to the side in place of the step count and Heart Points. In theory, this caters to the step-obsessed while ensuring that you’re still getting in the more intense exercise needed for a truly active lifestyle.

The redesign also brings bolder, easier-to-glimpse visuals and progress cards that surface when you’re close to reaching a goal. On Wear OS, new Tiles can start workouts and provide at-a-glance updates on your progress for daily and weekly goals.