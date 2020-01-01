Google opens up its curious Fuschia OS to contributions from the public

In its governance model for the project, Google notes that while it encourages outside contributions to the OS, it "steers the direction of Fuchsia and makes platform decisions related to Fuchsia." That's not unlike the way Google holds sway over the Android ecosystem.

Developers who want to contribute to Fuchsia, which Google says is "designed to prioritize security, updatability and performance," have to sign up. They can download the source code and "clone, compile and contribute to" the project. If developers don’t have a Fuchsia-compatible device (the original Pixelbook is one such system), they can test the OS with an emulator.

Google says the OS isn't ready to be used in general product development or as a development target. The company hasn't revealed if or when it will bake Fuchsia into commercial products, but at least for now it's clear the project is still a real thing that’s definitely alive and trundling along.