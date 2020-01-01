Google opens up its curious Fuschia OS to contributions from the public

It's been a while since we've heard much about Fuchsia, the operating system Google has been working on for the last several years. The company has been cagey about the OS, even though it's an open-source project. Now, Google is opening up Fuchsia development some more, and it's seeking contributions from the public.
Google has been sharing its work on Fuchsia through repositories that anyone can access to see how the project has changed over time. The company has now made the operating system's bug tracker available to the public and there are mailing lists through which developers can receive alerts about various updates. You can also check out a technical roadmap for Fuchsia.