Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google

Google is beta testing a new emoji shortcut bar for Android

It also unveiled some of the 117 new emoji coming to Android 11.
Terrence O'Brien, @TerrenceOBrien
1h ago
Comments
25 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Gboard Emoji Bar
Google

Friday July 17th is World Emoji Day. Yes, that is really a thing. Guffaws aside, we do have some interesting emoji-related news to share. Google’s Gboard is getting a new quick-access emoji bar. Right now it’s in beta, but it’ll be rolling out to all Android users soon. The new feature will let you quickly tack on ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ to try and make up for ruining a persons day. Or drop a 🍻 when it’s time for another Zoom happy hour, without having to open a separate emoji keyboard. Sure, it might sound minor, but considering just how reliant we’ve become on picture-based communication, any shortcut is a huge help.

Additionally Google is adding 117 new emoji to Android 11 this fall. Some are effort to improve the inclusiveness of your emoji options, like man in veil, woman in tuxedo, and person bottle feeding baby. Some are just plain fun, like the tamales (😋), piñata and anatomically correct heart. Some have been redesigned to play well with dark mode, like the skunk. And some... some are a return to beloved designs of the past that were changed by a person with very poor judgement. A big welcome back to 2013 frog and turtle!

Turtle and Frog Emoji
Google

In this article: emoji, Google, gboard, beta, android, turtle, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
25 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Peacock is already losing movies a day after its full debut

Peacock is already losing movies a day after its full debut

View
Lenovo's new budget AMD gaming laptops start at $660

Lenovo's new budget AMD gaming laptops start at $660

View
T-Mobile's 'Scam Shield' offers free caller ID and spam call blocking features

T-Mobile's 'Scam Shield' offers free caller ID and spam call blocking features

View
Everything you need to know about Google's Pixel 4a

Everything you need to know about Google's Pixel 4a

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr