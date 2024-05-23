Google introduces password sharing for family members

Google's Password Manager now allows password sharing, albeit in a limited way with family members, Android Authority has reported. "With this new feature, you can now securely share your passwords with your family group in Google Password Manager. When you share a password, your family members will receive a copy of it in their Google Password Manager, ready to be used," Google wrote in a support document.

Google first announced the feature in February 2024 as part of Safer Internet Day, but it's finally rolling the feature out as part of its May 2024 Google Play Services update v24.20. Password sharing is strictly limited to members of a family group, so you'll need to create one and add any members to use it.

Android Authority

If you do have a family group, a "share" button should appear as an option in Google's Password Manager. However, Android Authority noted that the feature may not yet be enabled in the desktop version of Chrome.

Earlier, Google wrote about potential examples of using it, like if "two members of a family are coordinating with daycare through a single account, or a child is letting a parent access their school assignments."