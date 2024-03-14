Google I/O 2024 takes place on May 14

It’ll soon be time for the tech world to once again turn its attention to Mountain View. Google has revealed the date for this year's I/O conference. The event is set for May 14.

Google for Developers disclosed the date in annoying fashion. It asked folks to complete a tedious logic puzzle (think of the path puzzles from BioShock). Once enough people kindly finished all 15 levels and got a marble to its destination over and over again, Google announced when I/O will be happening. It will again be a one-day event this year.

Twist, turn, and teleport your way to solve the Google I/O puzzle and help reveal the 2024 dates. Just remember, never slow your roll! #io24puzzlehttps://t.co/BSXTPkaEMb pic.twitter.com/mlAhRYgRpO — Google for Developers (@googledevs) March 14, 2024

While I/O is a developer conference, there’s always plenty of interest for consumers. The keynote, for instance, is bound to provide a look at some upcoming Pixel and Android features. We’ll likely learn about Google’s next steps in the fast-moving AI space as well (let’s just hope it’s not going to rebrand its chatbots yet again). Of course, we’ll have full coverage of the keynote and everything else you need to know from I/O right here at Engadget.