Google is looking to 'supercharge' Assistant with AI The company is already working on new technology for mobile devices.

The ongoing race to expand generative AI technology is reaching digital assistants — one of many people's first introductions to an AI companion. Such is the case with Google, which is working on a revamp for its Assistant that will include generative AI-powered technology, according in an internal email obtained by Axios.

Google Assistant's vice president Peeyush Ranjan and product director, Duke Dukellis, explained their rationale to staffers, stating: "As a team, we need to focus on delivering high-quality, critical product experiences for our users. We've also seen the profound potential of generative AI to transform people's lives and see a huge opportunity to explore what a supercharged Assistant, powered by the latest LLM technology, would look like."

Notably, the email revealed that Google is already working on doing this for mobile devices. There's no timeline set for when Google will integrate this technology into its smart home devices or, for that matter, exactly what these new updates will look like. The company might utilize Bard, its AI chatbot, to converse with Assistant users or try something completely original.

Whatever Google employees are working on, it's causing some internal reconfiguration, such as combining the Surfaces and Services teams into one. The company is also letting go of a "small" number of employees but didn't disclose the exact amount.