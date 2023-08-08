Google is pushing its AI-powered search on India and Japan next

Google has been working to marry its new-found focus on generative AI with its existing expertise in search since mid-May, as part of Search Lab's Google Search Generative Experience (SGE) project. On Wednesday, the company announced that the SGE program is expanding beyond America's digital borders and into both the Japanese and Indian marketplaces.

SGE is Google's answer to Microsoft's Bing AI and is designed to provide summarized and curated answers to input prompts rather than a list of webpages. Google's system differs from Microsoft's in that it incorporates its AI directly into the existing search bar rather than run it as a separate chatbot assistant. The company began expanding access to the SGE program in late May for US users and, this week, rolled out Search Labs to users in India and Japan.

The AI-enhanced search feature will be available in Japanese in Japan and in both English and Hindi for users in India, reads a Wednesday Google Search blog. "We’re also launching with voice input, so users can simply speak their query instead of typing it and listen to the responses," the blog continues. "Search ads will continue to appear in dedicated ad slots throughout the page."

Google also claimed that "people are having a positive experience," using SGE "for help with more complex queries and entirely new types of questions." In fact, the company notes that SGE's highest satisfaction scores came from 18-24 year olds, though did not offer data to back up those assertions.

Following the meteoric rise in popularity of generative AI systems with the release of ChatGPT last November, the technology's luster is already beginning to fade as the seemingly inevitable misuse of its capabilities ramps up. The tech is already being used in online scams and has attracted the attention of both federal regulators and Congress itself, seeking to crack down on such shenanigans.