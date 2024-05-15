Google lets third-party developers into Home through new APIs

Google is opening up its Home platform to third-party developers through new APIs. As such, any app will eventually be able to tap into the more than 600 million devices that are connected to Home, even if they're not necessarily smart home-oriented apps. Google suggests, for instance, that a food delivery app might be able to switch on the outdoor lights before the courier shows up with dinner.

The APIs build on the foundation of Matter and Google says it created them with privacy and security at the forefront. For one thing, developers who tap into the APIs will need to pass certification before rolling out their app. In addition, apps won't be able to access someone's smart home devices without a user's explicit consent.

Developers are already starting to integrate the APIs, which include one focused on automation. Eve, for instance, will let you set up your smart blinds to lower automatically when the temperature dips at night. A workout app might switch on a fan for you before you start working up a sweat.

Google is taking things a little slow with the APIs, as there's a waitlist and it's working with select partners. It plans to open up access to the APIs on a rolling basis, and the first apps using them will hit the Play Store and App Store this fall.