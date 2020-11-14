Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Google will let you limit YouTube ads for booze and gambling

The new ad settings will also be available across Google.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
1h ago
In this photo illustration a Youtube logo is seen displayed on a smartphone in London 14 November 2020. (Photo illustration by Giannis Alexopoulos/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto via Getty Images

Google is introducing new advertising settings that allow users to see fewer ads related to gambling and alcohol. The feature will be available on YouTube within the US first, but will also eventually be available for all Google ads as well. The company says it will expand the feature globally “in early 2021.”

Google notes it already has “policies which determine when and where gambling and alcohol ads can be shown per local laws (e.g. age restrictions),” but that the new setting is meant to give an extra layer of control for those who would prefer to avoid them. Importantly, the setting won’t eliminate gambling and alcohol ads altogether, though it should result in “fewer” ads from companies promoting these products.

In this article: YouTube, Google, advertising, gambling, entertainment
