Google Magenta’s Lo-Fi Player is an AI-based virtual music studio

Lo-Fi Player, a new project out of Google Magenta, wants to help people play around with music creation -- no experience necessary. Lo-Fi Player is a pixelated, 2D virtual room that runs in a web browser. It lets you mix lo-fi hip hop tracks by clicking on different objects in the room, and it uses machine learning to give the tracks a little finesse.

Once you have clicked around on everything from the guitars to the window, plants and desk and generated sounds you like, you can share your Lo-Fi Player room with friends. If you click the radio or TV, you’ll trigger machine-learning models that produce a few new melodies, and you can click the green ceiling lamp to stop and start the music.