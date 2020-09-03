Latest in Gear

Image credit: Sean Davis via Getty Images

Google Maps is improving travel ETAs with DeepMind AI

The partnership allows Google Maps to predict traffic jams before they appear.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
49m ago
Comments
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Atlanta interstate traffic headed North toward Downtown
Sean Davis via Getty Images

Google Maps helps users navigate over one billion kilometers in more than 200 countries and territories daily, and Google says its estimated time of arrival (ETA) predictions have been consistently accurate for over 97 percent of trips. That’s not good enough for Google, though, so the company partnered with DeepMind to use machine learning to make its ETAs even more accurate.

Before partnering with DeepMind, an Alphabet AI research lab, Google Maps used a combination of historical traffic patterns and live traffic conditions to understand current traffic patterns. The partners wanted to be able to predict future traffic patterns, so DeepMind developed a graphic neural network, which also considers data on the time of year, road quality, speed limits, accidents and closures. 

Thanks to that machine learning approach, Google Maps has improved the accuracy of real-time ETAs by up to 50 percent in places like Berlin, Jakarta, São Paulo, Sydney, Tokyo, and Washington D.C. Now, Google Maps can warn users about traffic jams before they exist.

As we saw with COVID-19, unprecedented events can drastically disrupt traffic patterns and throw off prediction models. Google saw up to a 50 percent decrease in worldwide traffic when lockdowns started early this year. The sudden change forced Google Maps to be more agile. It began prioritizing historical traffic patterns from the last two to four weeks and deprioritizing older patterns.

Google says predicting traffic and determining routes is incredibly complex, and it will continue looking for ways to keep users out of gridlock and on the safest, most efficient routes possible. Most recently, Google Maps has added in-depth spoken walking information, expanded its AR walking directions and added crowd predictions to bus and train routes.

In this article: google, google maps, deepmind, ai, machine learning, traffic, predictions, eta, routes, driving, transit, graphic neural network, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Amazon drivers are hanging phones in trees to get more deliveries

Amazon drivers are hanging phones in trees to get more deliveries

View
TCL's new paper-like display can also play videos

TCL's new paper-like display can also play videos

View
Twitter’s reply-limiting feature is now available to everyone

Twitter’s reply-limiting feature is now available to everyone

View
Each LED in the new Philips Hue lightstrip can match different colors on your TV

Each LED in the new Philips Hue lightstrip can match different colors on your TV

View
The Morning After: Meet Intel's 11th gen 'Tiger Lake' CPUs

The Morning After: Meet Intel's 11th gen 'Tiger Lake' CPUs

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr