Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

Google Maps' 'Live View' AR feature gets landmarks and improved accuracy

The 'share location' feature is coming to Android and iOS.
Ann Smajstrla
57m ago
Comments
25 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Google Maps Live View
Engadget

Google Maps is continuing to update and improve its “Live View” AR feature, with new capabilities like showing the relative location of landmarks and more accurate locations for pins, according to an announcement on the Google blog. Live View originally launched last May, and uses your camera to visually guide you along a route using large arrows and pins.

Now, Live View also shows you nearby landmarks. The landmark’s location, as well as distance and which direction you’d need to head to get there, are displayed in your view. For example, the feature might show you the direction and distance to the Empire State Building to help you get oriented in New York City. The feature includes other iconic landmarks as well as things like local parks and tourist attractions.

Google is also integrating the Live View feature into the transit directions tab. This could be helpful if you’re only planning on walking for part of your route -- for example, if you’re taking public transit, then walking to your destination.

Last month, a Live View location sharing feature became available for Google Pixel users. Soon, location sharing will also be available for all Android and iOS users. When a friend shares their location with you, simply tap on their icon and then tap Live View to see their location and distance. If someone shares a pin with you, Google Maps has worked to make pin locations more accurate by taking the elevation of a place into account. While this feature isn’t available yet, the rest of these Live View updates should be live now.

In this article: Google, google maps, Live View, maps, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
25 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Best Buy slashes 50 percent off TCL's 75-inch 8-series Roku TV

Best Buy slashes 50 percent off TCL's 75-inch 8-series Roku TV

View
The next 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' fighter is Steve from 'Minecraft'

The next 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' fighter is Steve from 'Minecraft'

View
Peter Parker has been recast in ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered’

Peter Parker has been recast in ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered’

View
The Pixel 5 is more expensive in the US than it needs to be

The Pixel 5 is more expensive in the US than it needs to be

View
The Aura Strap adds new tricks to your Apple Watch

The Aura Strap adds new tricks to your Apple Watch

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr