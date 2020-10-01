Google Maps' 'Live View' AR feature gets landmarks and improved accuracy

Google Maps is continuing to update and improve its “Live View” AR feature, with new capabilities like showing the relative location of landmarks and more accurate locations for pins, according to an announcement on the Google blog. Live View originally launched last May, and uses your camera to visually guide you along a route using large arrows and pins.

Now, Live View also shows you nearby landmarks. The landmark’s location, as well as distance and which direction you’d need to head to get there, are displayed in your view. For example, the feature might show you the direction and distance to the Empire State Building to help you get oriented in New York City. The feature includes other iconic landmarks as well as things like local parks and tourist attractions.