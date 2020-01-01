Latest in Gear

Image credit: Future via Getty Images

Google Maps updates help you travel in the COVID-19 era

Know about checkpoints along your route, possible crowds and more.
Ann Smajstrla
1h ago
Comments
58 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 4: Detail of a man holding up an Honor 20 Pro smartphone with the Google Maps app visible on screen, on June 4, 2019. (Photo by Olly Curtis/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Future via Getty Images

Google has rolled out two new features for its Maps app meant to help users get around safely in the time of COVID-19, according to a new post on the Google blog. The app now shows alerts informing you of any coronavirus-related travel restrictions and reports on how crowded public transit may be.

If you’re looking up directions for a trip that may require you to wear a mask on public transit, will take you through a COVID-19 checkpoint, or will have another kind of COVID-19-related impact, you’ll see a relevant alert on the app. Information for these alerts is gathered from “authoritative data from local, state and federal governments or from their websites,” according to Google. These alerts are live in Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, France, India, Mexico, Netherlands, Spain, Thailand, United Kingdom and the US., with plans to expand to more areas.

If you’re going to a medical facility or COVID-19 testing center, Google Maps will display an alert telling you to check that you meet eligibility requirements. This feature is available for medical facilities in Indonesia, Israel, the Philippines, South Korea, and the U.S., and testing center alerts will be available in the U.S.

Finally, Google has simplified a feature it introduced last year that predicts how crowded public transit will be based on user-submitted data. When looking up a public transit route on Google Maps, crowd information can now be found by tapping through to see Transit Details, then scrolling down to see crowdedness predictions. You can also see the times when a public transit station has been busy in the past -- just search for a station, or tap on it in the map to see relevant data.

In this article: google maps, Google, Covid-19, coronavirus, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
58 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
The new MacBook Air is on sale for $900 at Amazon

The new MacBook Air is on sale for $900 at Amazon

View
The new Sonos app and S2 update are available now

The new Sonos app and S2 update are available now

View
Elon Musk says Starship is SpaceX's 'top priority' from now on

Elon Musk says Starship is SpaceX's 'top priority' from now on

View
'Final Fantasy VII Remake' and the curse of remade soundtracks

'Final Fantasy VII Remake' and the curse of remade soundtracks

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr