Google may ban IAC's Chrome extensions over 'deceptive' practices

Chrome extensions don’t normally create much drama, but one company’s add-ons appear to be stirring up plenty of trouble. The Wall Street Journal has learned that Google is considering “severe penalties” against internet giant IAC (InterActive Corp) over allegedly deceptive practices in its Chrome extensions. The browser extras reportedly promise features that never materialize, point users toward additional ads, or even trick users into installing them.
A Google audit reportedly found that some of IAC’s voting ads not only didn’t take users to voter info, but installed the Ask.com toolbar and changed users’ default home pages. IAC kept running those ads even after Google told the company to stop.