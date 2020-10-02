Google Meet gets Q&A and poll features for paid customers

Google is continuing to bolster its Meet video-conference services as more people use it amid coronavirus-related lockdowns. Starting October 8th, the video chat service is adding Q&A and polls features for paid enterprise customers, according to a post on the G Suite Updates blog.

Q&A allows those hosting or moderating a chat to allow participants to submit questions. Other participants can upvote submitted questions, and moderators can choose which questions to answer. All questions are automatically sent to hosts after the meeting. Google says this feature can be especially helpful to teachers and businesses.