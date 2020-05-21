Snag discounted Nest routers in Google's Memorial Day sale

Engadget gave the Google Nest WiFi a score of 84 when we reviewed the device last fall. Google's latest router is easy to set up, and its new, more attractive design allows it to fit in neatly in almost any home. The router also doubles as a Google Assistant-enabled smart speaker -- though some people will consider that more of a con than a pro. Another potential drawback is that the router doesn't support the latest WiFi 6 standard. Overall, the Nest WiFi is a compelling router option, particularly at its current discounted price.

Nest Cam Outdoor

Amazon has also reduced the price of Google's Nest Cam Outdoor. At the moment, you can get a two-pack of the security cameras for $238, down from their usual $300 price tag. For context, that's only $10 more than the lowest ever price we've seen the two-pack sell for on Amazon. If you only want one camera, you're in luck; the retailer has discounted the single-camera option by $50 to $149.

The Nest Cam Outdoor can capture footage at 1080p. Each one also comes with two-way audio, night vision capabilities and IP66-certified water-resistant housing. One thing to consider before taking advantage of this deal is that the Nest Cam Outdoor needs to be plugged into a wall outlet to function. If the power goes out, the camera won't work.

Nest Learning Thermostat

Lastly, BuyDig has discounted the third-generation Nest Learning Thermostat by $50, making it $200 currently. To sweeten the deal, the retailer will also give you a free Deco wall plate cover for the device and a pair of Deco WiFi smart plugs. The two freebies are worth about $40 together. It's been several years since we reviewed the Nest Learning Thermostat. What was a compelling product then has gotten better through software updates, but one common thread in almost every Nest Thermostat review you'll read online is that it's best to install one in a heating system that includes a C-wire. You can save a lot of potential headaches down the road if you do a bit of research beforehand.

