Image credit: Daniel Cooper/Engadget

Snag discounted Nest routers in Google's Memorial Day sale

Other Nest products are discounted as well.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
28m ago
Nest WiFi
Daniel Cooper/Engadget

With Memorial Day around the corner, several retailers, including Amazon, have put Google's latest Nest devices on sale. We've highlighted some of the more compelling deals on offer this long weekend below.

Nest WiFi

The highlight of the sale is the Nest WiFi Router. Amazon is currently selling the device for $149, down from its sticker price of $169. $20 off might not seem like a significant discount, but it matches the best price we've seen the router sell for in the past. If you want to take advantage of the Nest WiFi Router's mesh capabilities, you buy the two-pack, which Amazon is selling for $239 at the moment, down from $299. Depending on whether you buy one or two models, Google claims a Nest WiFi system can provide up to 2,200 and 4,400 square feet of wireless internet coverage.

Engadget gave the Google Nest WiFi a score of 84 when we reviewed the device last fall. Google's latest router is easy to set up, and its new, more attractive design allows it to fit in neatly in almost any home. The router also doubles as a Google Assistant-enabled smart speaker -- though some people will consider that more of a con than a pro. Another potential drawback is that the router doesn't support the latest WiFi 6 standard. Overall, the Nest WiFi is a compelling router option, particularly at its current discounted price.  

Buy Nest WiFi at Amazon - $149

Buy Nest WiFi (2-pack) at Amazon - $239

Nest Cam Outdoor

Amazon has also reduced the price of Google's Nest Cam Outdoor. At the moment, you can get a two-pack of the security cameras for $238, down from their usual $300 price tag. For context, that's only $10 more than the lowest ever price we've seen the two-pack sell for on Amazon. If you only want one camera, you're in luck; the retailer has discounted the single-camera option by $50 to $149. 

The Nest Cam Outdoor can capture footage at 1080p. Each one also comes with two-way audio, night vision capabilities and IP66-certified water-resistant housing. One thing to consider before taking advantage of this deal is that the Nest Cam Outdoor needs to be plugged into a wall outlet to function. If the power goes out, the camera won't work. 

Buy Nest Cam Outdoor (2-pack) at Amazon - $238

Nest Learning Thermostat

Lastly, BuyDig has discounted the third-generation Nest Learning Thermostat by $50, making it $200 currently. To sweeten the deal, the retailer will also give you a free Deco wall plate cover for the device and a pair of Deco WiFi smart plugs. The two freebies are worth about $40 together. It's been several years since we reviewed the Nest Learning Thermostat. What was a compelling product then has gotten better through software updates, but one common thread in almost every Nest Thermostat review you'll read online is that it's best to install one in a heating system that includes a C-wire. You can save a lot of potential headaches down the road if you do a bit of research beforehand.  

Buy Nest Learning Thermostat at BuyDig - $200

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
