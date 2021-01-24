Google mobile search redesign focuses on results, not frills

You might soon have an easier time searching the web from your phone. Google is rolling out a visual redesign of mobile search that should help you focus on the results rather than... well, everything surrounding them. Results pages now run edge-to-edge with larger text, fewer shadows and a more purposeful use of color to illustrate what’s important. You should spot what you’re looking for that much faster, Google said.

It should also be more “Googley,” with more of the company’s rounded imagery and increased use of the company’s signature font.