Google's Nest Audio hits new low of $60 at B&H Photo

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Black Friday has come a few weeks early for Google fans. A bunch of Google devices are on sale today at B&H Photo, including the Nest Audio smart speaker, which is only $60 right now if you go for the chalk or charcoal colors. That's $40 off its normal price and the lowest we've seen in a long time. The second-gen Nest Hub is half off, bringing it down to $50, while the Nest Hub Max is on sale for $180.

If you're an Android user or a Google Assistant fan, you can't go wrong with the Nest Audio as your main smart speaker. It earned a score of 87 from us and we considered it to be a steal at its normal $100 price point. Not only does it have solid sound quality on its own, but two paired together in stereo mode sound even better. We also like its minimalist design and how speedily the Google Assistant responds to commands.

Either of the Nest Hubs on sale would make great additions to your smart home, but which you choose will likely depend on how much you value affordability and sound quality. The second-gen Nest Hub is a great deal at $50 because you're getting a faster device overall, much improved audio quality and new sleep tracking abilities. For the latter, if you put the Nest Hub next to your bed, it'll track how long you've been asleep and even if you snore during the night. And regardless of where it sits in your home, the smart display can show video camera feeds from Nest Cams, so you can see who's at your front door without actually answering it.

As for the Nest Hub Max, it's the better choice if you want a smart display that can also hold its own against some high-end speakers. It includes two front-facing tweeters and a rear-facing woofer and they work together to pump out strong, clear sound. It's not a replacement for a couple of Sonos speakers spread throughout your home, but it's one of the best options if you want one device that can be your main speaker and smart display.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.