American Nest Hub and Hub Max smart displays can now show Spanish text

Google has also added support for more Spanish language commands.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|09.23.21
@igorbonifacic

September 23rd, 2021
In this article: Spanish, news, gear, Google Assistant, Google, Nest Hub Max, Nest Hub
Google Nest Hub in Spanish
Google

Starting today, Google is rolling out more robust Spanish language support to Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max devices in the US. With the update, the company has translated the entirety of the user interface on those devices into Spanish. Additionally, it has added additional commands that weren’t supported previously.

For instance, you can say, “Hey Google, llama a mamá,” to tell your Nest Hub to connect you to your mom over Google Duo. Another new voice command allows you to add groceries and other items to a centralized shopping list. One other new feature make it possible to stream music from both free and paid streaming services. If you’re a YouTube TV subscriber, you can also stream Univision on your smart display. You can switch your Nest Hub or Nest Hub Max to Spanish by navigating to the languages section of the Assistant settings menu in the Google Home app.

