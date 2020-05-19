Google Photos now offers more control over album sharing

Google is making it easier to control who gets to see your most cherished memories. The next time you want to send a Google Photos album to someone, the app will prompt you to invite a specific person or group of people to look at your photos and videos through their Google account.

The functionality builds on the direct sharing feature Google introduced in December to allow people to send one-off photos and videos to their friends and family and give them a place to chat about those images. Thanks to this change, you'll have more explicit control over who sees your albums. Once you send an invite, Google will let the person know through an email and in-app notification. They'll also be able to see the album you sent using the "Sharing" tab located at the bottom of the app's main interface. You can then all use the album as a place to talk to one another.