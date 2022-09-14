Google updates Photos with redesigned Memories and a new collage editor

Google is rolling out some changes to the stories-style Memories feature in Photos . Until now, these automatically generated highlights have been private, but Google is adding some sharing options. Starting today, you'll have a way to natively share memories with others if you have an Android device. Friends and family will be able to view your memories on any device through Google Photos. The sharing option is coming to iOS and the web soon.

The update is part of broader changes to Memories, which will mostly be available starting today. The redesigned feature will offer up more videos, including what Google believes are your best clips from longer videos that you have captured. Photos will automatically grab what appear to be the most meaningful moments from longer videos and add them to a memory. Starting in October, Google will append instrumental music to some memories as well.

Google says there will be a subtle zoom effect on still photos it includes in memories to make them feel less static. On that note, there's a new type of memory called Cinematic Memories. This will build on cinematic photos, one of the most-used effects in Memories, which creates moving, 3D representations of still images. Google says that Cinematic Memories, which will be available soon, will turn "multiple still photos into an end-to-end cinematic experience." Those memories will feature music, too.

When it comes to viewing your memories, there will be a welcome new way to navigate through them. Along with tapping on the left or right of the screen to move between photos in an individual memory, you can switch between memories by swiping up or down. You'll still be able to omit certain people or time periods from showing up in Memories too.

Elsewhere, there's a new feature called Styles. This will automatically add graphic art to your memories to perhaps make them more vibrant. Google will offer multiple designs at the outset, including limited-time options from artists Shantell Martin and Lisa Congdon

As of today, Photos users on Android and iOS will gain access to a new collage editor. You'll be able to choose images, pick a design and rearrange the layout as you wish. There's the option to tweak photos from the collage editor too — you can adjust the contrast and brightness, add filters and make other changes. If you have a Pixel or a Google One membership, you'll have access to more editing tools, including Portrait Light and HDR options. You'll have a broader selection of designs too. These collages will also be sharable.

Google says that Memories is one of the most-loved features in Photos, as users view more than 3.5 billion of them every month. These updates could make it even easier to create more dynamic highlight clips. While the sharing options are still limited, you'd still be able to record a memory with your phone and post it on the likes of Instagram or Snapchat if you desire.