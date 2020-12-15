Google Photos' new Memories include 3D cinematic images

Google Photos will start turning your old images into new types of Memories over the coming weeks. The Memories feature displays old photos saved in your account in a stories-like format similar to Snap’s and Facebook’s. These new types of Memories can add new life to your old images, though, instead of showing them to you as they are — Cinematic photos, for instance, add animation to previously still images.

The feature uses machine learning to predict an image’s depth and to create a 3D representation of a scene. It then animates the photo to generate a panning effect. Google Photos will generate Cinematic images automatically, but you’ll have to make sure you have the latest version of the app. They’ll pop up at the top of your gallery like other Memories, and you’ll be able to save them or send them to friends as a video by clicking the Share icon at the bottom.