Google brings Pixel 5 features to older Pixel phones

Google is giving Pixel 3 devices and later models access to features that launched with the Pixel 5 as part of the line’s December update. One of those features is Assistant’s “Hold for Me,” which allows the voice assistant to wait for someone to come on the line if you were put on hold. The tech giant says the feature saves eight minutes per call on average, though it’s only available in English in the US at the moment. Older Pixel phones will now also get access to Extreme Battery Saver mode, which you can toggle on if you want your device to only run the most crucial apps in order to make it last as long as possible.

Adaptive Sound, a feature that debuted with the Pixel Buds that can automatically adjust the volume based on your surroundings, is now on Pixel phones, as well. Google says it can improve the sound quality of the phones’ speakers by using their mic to assess your environmental acoustics and adjusting in-app sound equalizer settings.