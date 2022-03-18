Google Pixel 7a vs the competition: Pushing the boundaries of a budget phone

Google's announced the Pixel 7a — and made it available for immediate purchase — during its annual I/O conference. Like other A-model Pixel phones, this is a budget version of what came before, namely the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. At $499, it's $100 cheaper than either of its siblings but manages to meet or exceed many of their specs. It has a similar design, uses the same Tensor G2 processing chip, and offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage like the base model Pixel 7. The 7a also matches the water resistance and display refresh rate of that phone, but has a larger battery and higher-res cameras. One key difference is the smaller screen, measuring 6.1 inches versus the Pixel 7's 6.3-inch display.

We know it stacks up nicely against other current-model Pixels, but how does it compare to other budget-model phones? It's a little pricier than either the iPhone SE or the Galaxy A54 and falls between the two on battery capacity, screen size and number of cameras. The Pixel 7a beats both of its competitors on base-level memory and is also the only budget model to use the same processor as its top-end, flagship counterpart. Here are the specs for each phone side-by-side so you can see which one makes the most sense for you.

Google Pixel 7a vs. Apple iPhone SE vs. Samsung Galaxy A54

Google Pixel 7a Apple iPhone SE (3rd gen) Samsung Galaxy A54 Pricing Starts at $499 Starts at $429 Starts at $450 Release date May 10, 2023 March 18, 2022 March 24,2023 Dimensions 6.0 x 2.87 x 0.35 in (152.4 x 72.9 x 9.0 mm) 5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 in (138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm) 6.23 x 3.02 x 0.32 in (158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm) Weight 6.81 oz (193 g) 5.09 oz (144 g) 7.13 oz (202 g) Operating system Android iOS Android Screen size 6.1 in 4.7 in 6.4 in Screen resolution 1080 x 2400 at 429ppi 1334 x 750 at 326ppi 2340 x 1080 at 403ppi Screen type OLED (90Hz) Retina HD LCD (60 Hz) Super AMOLED (120Hz) Processor Tensor G2 A15 Bionic chip Exynos 1380 Water and dust resistance IP67 IP67 IP67 Battery 4385 mAh 2018 mAh 5000 mAh RAM 8GB 4GB 6GB / 8GB Internal storage 128GB 64GB / 128GB / 256GB 128GB / 256GB Rear camera(s) Two cameras: Main: 64MP, ƒ/1.89 aperture Wide: 13MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture One camera: Main: 12MP, ƒ/1.8 aperture Three cameras: Main: 50MP, ƒ/1.8 aperture Wide: 12MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture Macro: 5MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture Video capture 4K 60 fps 4K at 60 fps 4K at 30 fps Front camera 13MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture 7MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture 32MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture WiFi WiFi 6E WiFi 6 WiFi 6 Charging 18W fast charging, 7.5W wireless 20W fast charging, 7.5W wireless 25W fast charging Connector USB-C Lightning USB-C

Follow all of the news from Google I/O 2023 right here.