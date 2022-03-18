Google Pixel 7a vs the competition: Pushing the boundaries of a budget phone

Google's announced the Pixel 7a — and made it available for immediate purchase — during its annual I/O conference. Like other A-model Pixel phones, this is a budget version of what came before, namely the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. At $499, it's $100 cheaper than either of its siblings but manages to meet or exceed many of their specs. It has a similar design, uses the same Tensor G2 processing chip, and offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage like the base model Pixel 7. The 7a also matches the water resistance and display refresh rate of that phone, but has a larger battery and higher-res cameras. One key difference is the smaller screen, measuring 6.1 inches versus the Pixel 7's 6.3-inch display.
We know it stacks up nicely against other current-model Pixels, but how does it compare to other budget-model phones? It's a little pricier than either the iPhone SE or the Galaxy A54 and falls between the two on battery capacity, screen size and number of cameras. The Pixel 7a beats both of its competitors on base-level memory and is also the only budget model to use the same processor as its top-end, flagship counterpart. Here are the specs for each phone side-by-side so you can see which one makes the most sense for you.
Google Pixel 7a vs. Apple iPhone SE vs. Samsung Galaxy A54
Google Pixel 7a
Apple iPhone SE (3rd gen)
Samsung Galaxy A54
Pricing
Starts at $499
Starts at $429
Starts at $450
Release date
May 10, 2023
March 18, 2022
March 24,2023
Dimensions
6.0 x 2.87 x 0.35 in
(152.4 x 72.9 x 9.0 mm)
5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 in
(138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm)
6.23 x 3.02 x 0.32 in
(158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm)
Weight
6.81 oz
(193 g)
5.09 oz
(144 g)
7.13 oz
(202 g)
Operating system
Android
iOS
Android
Screen size
6.1 in
4.7 in
6.4 in
Screen resolution
1080 x 2400 at 429ppi
1334 x 750 at 326ppi
2340 x 1080 at 403ppi
Screen type
OLED (90Hz)
Retina HD LCD (60 Hz)
Super AMOLED (120Hz)
Processor
Tensor G2
A15 Bionic chip
Exynos 1380
Water and dust resistance
IP67
IP67
IP67
Battery
4385 mAh
2018 mAh
5000 mAh
RAM
8GB
4GB
6GB / 8GB
Internal storage
128GB
64GB / 128GB / 256GB
128GB / 256GB
Rear camera(s)
Two cameras:
Main: 64MP, ƒ/1.89 aperture
Wide: 13MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture
One camera:
Main: 12MP, ƒ/1.8 aperture
Three cameras:
Main: 50MP, ƒ/1.8 aperture
Wide: 12MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture
Macro: 5MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture
Video capture
4K 60 fps
4K at 60 fps
4K at 30 fps
Front camera
13MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture
7MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture
32MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture
WiFi
WiFi 6E
WiFi 6
WiFi 6
Charging
18W fast charging, 7.5W wireless
20W fast charging, 7.5W wireless
25W fast charging
Connector
USB-C
Lightning
USB-C
