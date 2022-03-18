Sponsored Links

Google Pixel 7a vs the competition: Pushing the boundaries of a budget phone

How does Google's latest phone compare to its rivals?

The sea and coral colored Pixel 7a phones sit on a bed of black rocks.
Photo by Sam Rutherford / Engadget
Amy Skorheim
Amy Skorheim|May 10, 2023 3:00 PM

Google's announced the Pixel 7a — and made it available for immediate purchase — during its annual I/O conference. Like other A-model Pixel phones, this is a budget version of what came before, namely the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. At $499, it's $100 cheaper than either of its siblings but manages to meet or exceed many of their specs. It has a similar design, uses the same Tensor G2 processing chip, and offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage like the base model Pixel 7. The 7a also matches the water resistance and display refresh rate of that phone, but has a larger battery and higher-res cameras. One key difference is the smaller screen, measuring 6.1 inches versus the Pixel 7's 6.3-inch display.  

We know it stacks up nicely against other current-model Pixels, but how does it compare to other budget-model phones? It's a little pricier than either the iPhone SE or the Galaxy A54 and falls between the two on battery capacity, screen size and number of cameras. The Pixel 7a beats both of its competitors on base-level memory and is also the only budget model to use the same processor as its top-end, flagship counterpart. Here are the specs for each phone side-by-side so you can see which one makes the most sense for you. 

Google Pixel 7a vs. Apple iPhone SE vs. Samsung Galaxy A54 

Google Pixel 7a

Apple iPhone SE (3rd gen)

Samsung Galaxy A54

Pricing

Starts at $499

Starts at $429

Starts at $450

Release date

May 10, 2023

March 18, 2022

March 24,2023

Dimensions

6.0 x 2.87 x 0.35 in

(152.4 x 72.9 x 9.0 mm)

5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 in

(138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm)

6.23 x 3.02 x 0.32 in

(158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm)

Weight

6.81 oz

(193 g)

5.09 oz

(144 g)

7.13 oz

(202 g)

Operating system

Android

iOS

Android

Screen size

6.1 in

4.7 in

6.4 in

Screen resolution

1080 x 2400 at 429ppi

1334 x 750 at 326ppi

2340 x 1080 at 403ppi

Screen type

OLED (90Hz)

Retina HD LCD (60 Hz)

Super AMOLED (120Hz)

Processor

Tensor G2

A15 Bionic chip

Exynos 1380

Water and dust resistance

IP67

IP67

IP67

Battery

4385 mAh

2018 mAh

5000 mAh

RAM

8GB

4GB

6GB / 8GB

Internal storage

128GB

64GB / 128GB / 256GB

128GB / 256GB

Rear camera(s)

Two cameras:

Main: 64MP, ƒ/1.89 aperture

Wide: 13MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture

One camera:

Main: 12MP, ƒ/1.8 aperture

Three cameras:

Main: 50MP, ƒ/1.8 aperture

Wide: 12MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture

Macro: 5MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture

Video capture

4K 60 fps

4K at 60 fps

4K at 30 fps

Front camera

13MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture

7MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture

32MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture

WiFi

WiFi 6E

WiFi 6

WiFi 6

Charging

18W fast charging, 7.5W wireless

20W fast charging, 7.5W wireless

25W fast charging

Connector

USB-C

Lightning

USB-C

Follow all of the news from Google I/O 2023 right here.

Google Pixel 7a vs the competition: Pushing the boundaries of a budget phone
news
gear
google
google io 2023
Samsung Galaxy
iphone