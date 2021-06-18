Google's $99 Pixel Buds A-Series are now available

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The wait for Google’s affordable Pixel Buds A-Series to go on sale is over. You can buy them starting today on the company’s website , as well as through retailers like Best Buy and Walmart . And at $99, they're one of the best Bluetooth earbuds you can buy for $100 or less.