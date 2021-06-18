Google's $99 Pixel Buds A-Series are now available

They're a compelling option for the price.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|06.18.21
@igorbonifacic

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
June 18th, 2021
Google Pixel Buds A-Series
Billy Steele/Engadget
The wait for Google’s affordable Pixel Buds A-Series to go on sale is over. You can buy them starting today on the company’s website, as well as through retailers like Best Buy and Walmart. And at $99, they're one of the best Bluetooth earbuds you can buy for $100 or less. 

Engadget's Billy Steele gave the Pixel Buds A-Series a score of 84 when he got a chance to put them through their paces at the start of June. He found Google struck just the right balance between features and price. Yes, the Pixel Buds A-Series don’t include wireless charging like their more expensive sibling, but you still get hands-free Assistant support and IPX4 moisture resistance. They also sound pretty good. Expect a sound profile that features good clarity and doesn't make music sound compressed. All told, it's hard to find faults with the Pixel Buds A-Series when they're only $99.   

