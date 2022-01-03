Google Play Games are available on Windows in a three-country beta

You can now play Google Play Games on Windows — if you live in the right country. Google has launched a registration-based beta offering access to "popular" Play Games titles on Windows PCs in Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan. If you get in, you can hop into titles like Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and Summoners War without reaching for an Android phone or Chromebook. You can take advantage of the larger screen and extra input options, and your progress will still sync across platforms.

Google said it would offer details of later betas and expansions "soon." It previously committed to a generic 2022 rollout.

This still leaves many gamers without access, and the current catalog won't thrill players who want to play any Google Play title they want. Even so, it's a big milestone for Google. While the company has long made Google Play media services available to Windows (if typically through the web), games have been a glaring exception. Not that the loosened requirements will necessarily hurt Google — the goal is to provide a seamless leap from an Android phone or Chrome OS machine, so the company wins regardless of how you play.