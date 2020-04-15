Google Play adds a Kids tab full of teacher-approved apps

With so many kids home from school, spending more time on their devices, Google wants to help parents find kid-friendly content. Today, it’s rolling out a new Kids tab on Google Play filled with “teacher approved” apps. Each app is rated on factors like age-appropriateness, quality of experience and enrichment, and parents can quickly review those ratings before they download.

Google is also introducing a “teacher approved” badge, so even if you’re searching outside of the Kids tab, you’ll be able to find apps that have been rated by educators. Google has been working with teachers for the last few years to curate apps that are both fun and educational, and it has consulted with educational experts from institutions like Harvard’s Graduate School of Education and Georgetown University.