Google Play adds a Kids tab full of teacher-approved apps

It’s also adding a new 'teacher approved' badge.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
13m ago
With so many kids home from school, spending more time on their devices, Google wants to help parents find kid-friendly content. Today, it’s rolling out a new Kids tab on Google Play filled with “teacher approved” apps. Each app is rated on factors like age-appropriateness, quality of experience and enrichment, and parents can quickly review those ratings before they download.

Google is also introducing a “teacher approved” badge, so even if you’re searching outside of the Kids tab, you’ll be able to find apps that have been rated by educators. Google has been working with teachers for the last few years to curate apps that are both fun and educational, and it has consulted with educational experts from institutions like Harvard’s Graduate School of Education and Georgetown University. 

“We trust teachers to enrich our kids while they’re in school, and we’re grateful they’ve shared their expertise to rate the apps kids use when they’re not in school as well,” Google wrote in a blog post.

Google Play Kids Tab
Google

Google is launching the Kids tab earlier than planned, saying it has received positive feedback and could be especially useful now. Google says it is adding content as quickly as possible, but in the meantime, you may not see some of your favorite apps. The Kids tab is rolling out across the US over the next few days, and it will be expanding internationally in the coming months.

If you’re looking for more kid-friendly content, check out our guide to the best streaming apps for kids.

