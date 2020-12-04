Google rolls out 2Gbps fiber service in Huntsville and Nashville

After launching a beta program just months ago, Google Fiber has announced that its 2 Gbps “2 Gig” tier is now widely available in Nashville and Huntsville. The plan costs $100 a month, compared to $70 for the 1 Gbps, and includes a WiFi 6 Multi-Gig Router, tri-band Mesh Extender and professional installation.
Google Fiber said 2 Gig is “ready for power users, the latest devices, and advanced smart homes that use lots of internet.” The company said you can download a typical 4K film in just 1.2 minutes, or a 10GB game in 42.2 seconds. Even a heavy game like the 150GB Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 will only take about 11 minutes. Keep in mind that uploads only operate at 1Gbps, however.