Google unveils plans for its huge environmentally friendly San Jose campus

Google has given us a glimpse of its San Jose campus, and based on the renders and details it has released, it won’t look anything like a corporate facility once it’s done. Unlike other campuses that are closed off, the one in San Jose was designed to be a true part of the city. Half of the 80 acres it will occupy is reserved for residential spaces and other amenities that will be open to local residents.

The tech giant wants to build buildings for nonprofits, maker and retail spaces, as well as a hotel and a performance area for live events and music screenings. It has even set aside areas for food trucks. And, yes, there’ll be lots and lots of open green spaces where people can enjoy nature in the middle of the campus: Employees and visitors will have at least 10 parks and several trails they can visit.