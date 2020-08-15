Google says Australian pay-for-news ruling puts 'free services at risk'

In an open letter, Google has warned users in Australia that free search and YouTube services are “at risk” if Australia implements a proposed law compelling it to pay to link to news services. Google has also paused a news licensing system it started earlier this year, according to the Financial Post. Finally, it warned that “big news businesses” could demand extra revenue beyond what they earn on YouTube ads, leaving a smaller share for individual creators.
“We already pay [news services] millions of dollars and send them billions of free clicks every year,” Google Australia’s managing director Mel Silva wrote. “But rather than encouraging these types of partnerships, the law is set up to give big media companies special treatment and to encourage them to make enormous and unreasonable demands that would put our free services at risk.”