Google Search will help you identify that song stuck in your head

Over a billion people every day use Google Search, the company said. Despite having worked on the software for more than 20 years, every day there are 15 percent of queries that Google has never seen before. To keep up with the constantly changing queries, sources of information and ways to present results, Google needs to tap the power of AI. Today, the company announced a set of updates that can make Search easier to use, and the most notable of these is a new “Hum to Search” feature that’s avalable today.
It’s like Shazam or Soundhound for song identification, except you don’t need to have the music playing. You can just hum, whistle or sing 10 to 15 seconds of your earworm after tapping the mic icon in the search bar on your phone and saying “what’s this song” or “search a song.” You can also ask the Assistant “what is this song?”