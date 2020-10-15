Google Search will help you identify that song stuck in your head

Then, the machine learning algorithm will identify potential matches, even if you weren’t using the right pitch. Results will be delivered based on the tune you hummed and you can pick the best match.

Google also announced a new spelling algorithm to correct any errors in your search strings, as well as the ability to index specific individual passages from web pages. If you’re looking for how a camera feature works and the result is deep inside a 4,000-word review, Google will be able to find these answers better.

The company also shared updates around Google Maps results — it’s bringing a “live busyness” feature to millions more places so you can tell how packed a restaurant is in real time. It’s also adding details about the health and safety precautions that businesses are taking during the pandemic, as well as an upcoming ability to see more information about a business within the Live View AR environment.

