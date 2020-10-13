Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google

Google's 'Search On' event will reveal new AI-powered features on Thursday

With Google I/O 2020 canceled, we'll find out more about its latest AI upgrades on October 15th.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
6m ago
Search On 2020
Google

If you’re not done with presentations after Apple’s iPhone 12 launch earlier, set some time aside on Thursday afternoon to find out what’s new in search. Google just sent out invites for a live stream event on October 15th at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET where “you’ll hear about the latest ways Google is harnessing the power of AI to help people understand the world around them.”

Search On 2020
Google

Google canceled its 2020 developer event earlier this year, and instead has revealed news and updates through a series of smaller blog posts and presentations. This event appears to follow that pattern, and we’d expect to hear more about not just Google Search, but also tools like Assistant, Google Maps, and other attempts to organize information. The live stream will be available right here on Thursday, and we’ll report any updates as they come in.

