Image credit: Marcus Valance/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Google search helps refugees get official answers to their questions

Refugees will know what they need to get support.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
23m ago
JERASH, JORDAN - 2018/06/08: Syrian refugees carry food bags home from a distribution center in Jerash. There are about 1.4 million Syrian refugees in Jordan and only 20 percent are living in the refugee camps with the majority interspersed throughout the state, environmental resources are scarce for both Syrians and their Jordanian hosts. This increases pressure on Jordans infrastructure, specifically the provision of water supplies, sanitation facilities, housing, and energy. (Photo by Marcus Valance/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Marcus Valance/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Google is marking World Refugee Day by making it easier for the displaced to get the support they need. It’s working with the UNHCR to show “authoritative” answers in search to questions refugees might have, such as how to qualify for cash assistance and what happens during the refugee status interview. This ideally helps refugees get the support they need as quickly as possible and focus on starting life in a new country.

The answers are initially available in Arabic, English, Farsi and Turkish to help people in Lebanon, Jordan and Turkey. They represent the countries with the highest volume of refugees per capita, Google said. This won’t guarantee a smooth transition for every refugee, but it could save them the trouble of combing through information and might eliminate some anxiety at an already stressful time in their lives.

Google search answers for refugee questions
Google

In this article: Google, Refugee, refugees, internet, search, web, United Nations, UN, UNHCR, news, gear
