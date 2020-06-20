Google search helps refugees get official answers to their questions

Google is marking World Refugee Day by making it easier for the displaced to get the support they need. It’s working with the UNHCR to show “authoritative” answers in search to questions refugees might have, such as how to qualify for cash assistance and what happens during the refugee status interview. This ideally helps refugees get the support they need as quickly as possible and focus on starting life in a new country.

The answers are initially available in Arabic, English, Farsi and Turkish to help people in Lebanon, Jordan and Turkey. They represent the countries with the highest volume of refugees per capita, Google said. This won’t guarantee a smooth transition for every refugee, but it could save them the trouble of combing through information and might eliminate some anxiety at an already stressful time in their lives.