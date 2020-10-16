Google search now shows you where to vote or drop off your ballot

It’s more important than ever to know where to vote given the pandemic and a highly passionate 2020 election, and Google believes it can help. The internet giant is rolling out tools in search and Google Maps that help you find US voting and ballot drop box locations. Look for terms like “early voting locations” or “ballot drop boxes near me” and you’ll get both places to cast your vote as well as requirement reminders (such as a completed and sealed ballot for drop-offs) and details like voting hours.

Google Assistant will soon speed this up by letting you ask “where do I vote?” to get nearby voting locations. The finder should cover over 200,000 voting locations across the US, Google said.