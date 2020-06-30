Google Sheets will soon suggest formulas as you type

What's nifty about Smart Fill is that anytime it does its thing, it creates a formula instead of adding data without user input. That's something that gives you control over how it works since you can tweak its suggestion as needed. It's also an opportunity to learn how formulas work in Sheets, allowing you to use them on your own in the future.

Google

Another new feature that's coming to the app is Smart Cleanup. As you might have guessed from the name, Smart Cleanup will detect duplicate rows, as well as any other formatting issues, and suggest a fix.

This isn’t the first time Google has used machine learning to make Sheets easier to use. In 2017, the company added natural language recognition to the app’s “Explore” tool. You’ll have to wait a bit to use the company’s latest new features, however; Google plans to add Smart Fill to Sheets later this year.