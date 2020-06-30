Google Sheets will soon suggest formulas as you type

Spreadsheet programs like Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets can be powerful tools if you're a wizard with formulas, but learning all the ins-and-outs of those apps can be time-consuming. If you only use Sheets sparingly, Google is adding two features that will save you some time the next time you need to work on a project (via TechCrunch).
The first, Smart Fill, takes a page from the company's Smart Compose functionality in Gmail and Docs. You can see the feature in action in the GIF above. When Smart Fill detects a pattern of usage, it will attempt to complete that part of the document automatically.