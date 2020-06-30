Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google

Google Sheets will soon suggest formulas as you type

It will also use machine learning to clean up your spreadsheets.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
30m ago
Smart Fill demo
Google

Spreadsheet programs like Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets can be powerful tools if you're a wizard with formulas, but learning all the ins-and-outs of those apps can be time-consuming. If you only use Sheets sparingly, Google is adding two features that will save you some time the next time you need to work on a project (via TechCrunch). 

The first, Smart Fill, takes a page from the company's Smart Compose functionality in Gmail and Docs. You can see the feature in action in the GIF above. When Smart Fill detects a pattern of usage, it will attempt to complete that part of the document automatically. 

What's nifty about Smart Fill is that anytime it does its thing, it creates a formula instead of adding data without user input. That's something that gives you control over how it works since you can tweak its suggestion as needed. It's also an opportunity to learn how formulas work in Sheets, allowing you to use them on your own in the future.

Sheets Smart Cleanup
Google

Another new feature that's coming to the app is Smart Cleanup. As you might have guessed from the name, Smart Cleanup will detect duplicate rows, as well as any other formatting issues, and suggest a fix. 

This isn’t the first time Google has used machine learning to make Sheets easier to use. In 2017, the company added natural language recognition to the app’s “Explore” tool. You’ll have to wait a bit to use the company’s latest new features, however; Google plans to add Smart Fill to Sheets later this year. 

