Google Stadia now lets you share games with family members

The family sharing feature works with Stadia Pro freebies.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
36m ago
Detail of hands holding a Google Stadia video game controller, taken on November 27, 2019. (Photo by Olly Curtis/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Stadia players can share games with other members of their Google family group starting today. If you bought a game or claimed it through Stadia Pro, other members of the group can play it on their own Stadia account. 

You can switch on sharing through the Family settings menu. There’s an option to automatically share every game from your Stadia account, or you pick and choose which ones other members of the group can fire up. You can turn on or off family access to a certain game from its detail page. 

Family members won't need a Stadia Pro plan to play games you've claimed with your subscription. However, if you cancel your Stadia Pro membership, they'll lose access to those games as well.

Meanwhile, if a title's content rating is above the level a family group manager has approved for them, supervised group members won’t be able to play that shared game. Younger members of the group might be automatically locked out of the Mature-rated Cyberpunk 2077, for instance.

Android Police first spotted the family sharing option and Google confirmed its arrival on Reddit. Google is rolling out the feature gradually, and it'll take a week or so before it's live for all Stadia users.

