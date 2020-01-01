Google Stadia now lets you share games with family members

Stadia players can share games with other members of their Google family group starting today. If you bought a game or claimed it through Stadia Pro, other members of the group can play it on their own Stadia account.

You can switch on sharing through the Family settings menu. There’s an option to automatically share every game from your Stadia account, or you pick and choose which ones other members of the group can fire up. You can turn on or off family access to a certain game from its detail page.