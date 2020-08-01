Latest in Gear

Image credit: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Google starts testing its replacement for third-party cookies

Chrome will drop third-party cookie support when the tokens are ready.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
36 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

BRAZIL - 2020/03/28: In this photo illustration the Google Chrome logo is displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Google has taken one step closer to banishing third-party cookies from Chrome. The internet giant has started testing its trust tokens with developers, with promises that more would move to live tests “soon.” As before, the company hoped to phase out third-party cookies in Chrome once it could meet the needs of both users and advertisers.

Trust tokens are meant to foster user trust across sites without relying on persistent identifying data like third-party cookies. They theoretically prevent bot-based ad fraud without tying data to individuals. This would be one framework as part of a larger Privacy Sandbox including multiple open standards.

The company still hopes to eliminate third-party cookies by 2022.

The testing comes right as Google is improving the transparency of ads. It’s introducing an “About this ad” feature that shows the verified names of advertisers. It’ll initially be available only for ads bought through Google Ads and Display & Video 360, but it should expand elsewhere in 2021. Google has vowed to curb ad misinformation on its sites, and proving the authenticity of some ads might help.

In this article: Google, cookies, privacy, internet, advertising, ads, Chrome, developer, developers, browser, Privacy Sandbox, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
36 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

TikTok owner reportedly agrees to sell US stake to avoid ban (updated)

TikTok owner reportedly agrees to sell US stake to avoid ban (updated)

View
Watch SpaceX return Crew Dragon astronauts to Earth starting at 5:45PM ET

Watch SpaceX return Crew Dragon astronauts to Earth starting at 5:45PM ET

View
Donald Trump claims he will ban TikTok in the US (updated)

Donald Trump claims he will ban TikTok in the US (updated)

View
Tampa teenager and two others arrested for Twitter Bitcoin hack

Tampa teenager and two others arrested for Twitter Bitcoin hack

View
After Starship test fire, Elon Musk expects 150-meter hop 'soon'

After Starship test fire, Elon Musk expects 150-meter hop 'soon'

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr