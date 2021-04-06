The latest Google mesh WiFi system is 20 percent off at Adorama

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

There's a good chance you've been pushing your home WiFi harder than ever over the past year. If you found that you could use an upgrade, you can grab a three-pack of the Google WiFi mesh system for $160 at Adorama when you use the code EXTRAOFF40 at checkout. That's one of the best prices we've seen on this system that Google just updated last fall.

The latest Google WiFi system can cover up to 1,500 square feet with every point and now its more capable of dealing with heavier loads. The company improved the its ability to handle multiple connected devices working simultaneously, which is probably the case in most households today as people work, study and play from home. You can also receive alerts in the Google Home app whenever a new device joins your WiFi network, so you always know who's accessing your service.

Now, Google WiFi has a lot in common with the Nest WiFi system, but they're not the same. Both have dual-band connectivity, automatic security updates and parental controls and both use WPA3 encryption. But the Nest WiFi uses a AC2200 router while the Google WiFi uses a AC1200 router, so you'll get faster speeds with the former. Also, the Nest router covers 2,200 square feet and each of its points cover 1,600 square feet, making it better for large homes. You also won't get a built-in smart speaker with the Google Assistant on the Google WiFi as that's a feature reserved for the more expensive Nest system.

We tested the Nest WiFi when it first came out and were impressed with its good performance, simple installation and minimalist design. But a 3-pack will set you back $460, so if you have a tight budget or a smaller home that doesn't need as much coverage, the Google WiFi will likely be a good upgrade that won't break the bank.

