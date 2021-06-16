Google's refreshed WiFi router comes to Canada and Europe

You don't have to splurge on Nest WiFi to get a Google-powered router outside of the US. Android Police has noticed that Google is now selling its refreshed 'basic' WiFi router in Canada and 16 European countries, including France, Germany and the UK. Canadian pricing starts at $140 CAD for a single unit and $280 for a three-device mesh, while UK shoppers will pay £90 and £190 respectively.

AP also understood that Google was cutting WiFi prices in the US, although they hadn't changed from original pricing as we wrote this. The revised router began at $99 for one device at $199 for three.

The updated device doesn't offer the smart speaker functionality of the Nest WiFi, and won't include up-to-the-minute technology like WiFi 6. It still promises solid connectivity, though, delivering about 1,500 square feet of coverage with one router (good for large apartments) and 4,500 with three. It's arguably a better pick than the Nest WiFi if you already have smart speakers or don't need the extended range of the pricier model. Just remember that Google routers don't have an abundance of Ethernet ports — you'll want to look elsewhere if wired networking is important.