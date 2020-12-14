Latest in Gear

Gmail, YouTube and more went down in major Google outage

Uh-oh.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
2h ago
Not the best start to the week. Around 6:29AM ET, the vast majority of Google-operated services, including Gmail and YouTube, went down for customers in multiple markets. A quick glance at Downdetector reveals that Google Drive, Maps, Nest, Calendar, Classroom, Meet, Hangouts, Stadia, Duo and YouTube TV have been affected, too. Most of these outages have also be confirmed on Google’s own Workspace Status Dashboard. Unsurprisingly, people have taken to social media and other non-Google services to comment on their inability to answer email and generally be productive. Google has yet to respond, and we’ve reached out (not via Gmail, of course) for a statement explaining the cause of the outage.

Update 12/14/20 7:35AM ET: Many services including Gmail and YouTube are coming back online. Hopefully they stay that way. For posterity, here’s a screenshot from Downdetector showing the services that were affected:

In this article: services, youtube, Google, internet outage, gmail, stadia, google maps, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
