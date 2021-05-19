Google is finally bringing YouTube Music to Wear OS

Big changes are coming to the Wear OS platform. Google announced that it developed the next version of Wear OS with Samsung at its I/O developer conference, where it also revealed that it's (finally!) launching a YouTube Music app for the operating system. The tech giant started shutting down the Play Music app back in September in favor of YouTube Music, but Wear OS users lost access to it on their devices weeks earlier than that.

Google provided people a transfer tool to move their tracks from the old app to the new one months before the shutdown. However, it killed off Play Music arguably before its replacement was ready for the masses, even though it's been out for years. Wear OS owners had to wait almost eight months for this announcement, after all, and the app doesn't even have an exact release date yet. Google only said that it's coming out later this year. Meanwhile, Apple Watch users have had access to a YouTube Music app since October 2020, shortly after Play Music's shutdown.

When YouTube Music does come out for Wear OS, people will be able to take advantage of the service's features on their smartwatches. One of those is being able to download music on their devices, enabling playback without WiFi or data connection.