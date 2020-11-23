Google's 'Verse by Verse' AI can help you write in the style of famous poets

If you've ever fancied yourself as a poet but don't quite have the lyrical and rhythmic skills one might require, Google's Verse by Verse tool can help you to craft the most delectable verse. The company's latest experiment with AI-driven poetry offers suggestions in the style of America’s most renowned wordsmiths.
You can select up to three poets for inspiration, including the likes of Emily Dickinson, Walt Whitman and Edgar Allen Poe. Once you've made your choices and picked a structure for your poem, the tool will ask you to compose your first line of verse. The AI will then suggest some more options.