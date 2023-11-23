Google's Bard AI chatbot is getting better at understanding YouTube videos

Google has updated the Bard AI chatbot so you can have deeper and more meaningful conversations with it when it comes to YouTube videos. In its most recent experiment update log, the company has announced that it has expanded the capabilities of Bard's YouTube extension so that when it's enabled, the generative AI can "understand some video content." For example, Google said you'd be able to ask Bard how many eggs were used in a video for an olive oil cake recipe. As Android Authority suggested, you'll also likely be able to ask it for the name of specific tools in DIY videos. For food reviews, Bard may be able to tell you where certain restaurants discussed in videos are located, or where a specific cuisine came from.

Bard first gained the ability to pull data from YouTube in September after an update that integrates it with other Google products, including Docs, Maps, Lens, Flights and Hotels. It couldn't parse a video's contents, however, and couldn't answer detailed questions about it. Google said it rolled out this update because it "heard you want deeper engagement with YouTube videos." It also said that it has just taken the "first steps in Bard's ability to understand YouTube videos," which indicates that the technology could better analyze videos on the platform in the future. To be able to chat with Bard about YouTube videos, you'll have to enable the YouTube extension on the chatbot's web portal.